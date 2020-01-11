‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Feeds A Pig In A Skimpy Thong Bikini

Fitness model Lauren Drain, who many refer to as the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” took to Instagram with a stunning snap that flaunted a fun moment she had on a tropical vacation in the Bahamas. In the picture, Lauren rocked a skimpy bikini that barely covered anything.

Lauren stood in a crystal clear body of water that came up to mid-calf, and in front of her was a pig wading through the water. Lauren held out one hand and appeared to be feeding the adorable creature something. Her body looked sculpted and incredible in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. Her back was turned to the camera, so the front of her bikini wasn’t visible, but she rocked a simple string bikini-style top with thin strings tied around her neck and back, and a tantalizing hint of side boob was visible.

On her lower body, Lauren donned string bikini bottoms that tied at her hips and barely covered any of her toned derriere. A skimpy patch of fabric stretched across the top of her derriere, but the rest was on full display. Her skin looked bronzed and gorgeous, and her inspiring physique was evident, from the muscle of her back to her sculpted arms.

Lauren styled her icy blond locks in a half-up, half-down style, and appeared to be smiling at the pig in the fun snap.

In the caption of the post, Lauren reminded her followers that it was the last chance to sign up to participate in her 2020 fitness challenge. Whether or not they were interested in participating in the challenge, her fans loved the snap, and the post received over 28,600 likes within just five hours. Fellow fitness model Michelle Lewin gave the post a like as well.

May of Lauren’s eager followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post, commenting on everything from Lauren’s physique to the activity she was engaged in.

“I have a picture of me feeding the pigs in the Bahamas too. Really cool,” one fan said.

Another fan loved the expression on the pig’s face, and commented “looks like me when I see your photos!”

One follower, who presumably already signed up for the challenge that Lauren referred to in the caption, said “so excited to start” followed by a string of heart emoji.

The blond bombshell has been sharing many throwback snaps on her Instagram page as she promoted the challenge she was running. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a throwback snap in which she was topless. The smoking hot snap left little to the imagination, and Lauren flaunted her toned body and ample assets in the sexy shot.