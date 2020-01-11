Kelly Gale Flaunts Underboob In Impossibly Tiny Blue Bikini While Basking In The Sun

Kelly Gale gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a steamy set of new photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The double Instagram update was shared on Saturday, and saw the Victoria’s Secret model enjoying a beautiful day outside by the pool, which appeared to overlook the ocean as well. The babe sat on her knees on top of a wooden dock and leaned back to bask in the sun’s golden rays, all the while looking smoking hot in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

Kelly sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty blue two-piece that perfectly matched the bodies of water and cloudless blue sky in the breathtaking scene around her. Her swimwear included a minuscule top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the stunner’s NSFW display.

Kelly’s impossibly tiny bikini top was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the number from every angle. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to its plunging scoop neckline, while its curved band exposed an ample amount of underboob as well.

On her lower half, the brunette beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The garment boated a daringly high-cut design that allowed Kelly to show off her sculpted thighs and pert derriere — two of the many results of her dedicated fitness regimen. It also featured a thin waistband that sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Kelly kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, letting her killer curves and flawless figure take center stage. Her dark tresses were worn down and appeared slightly damp, likely from a dip in the water before the photos were taken. She also went completely makeup free in the duo of snaps, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for her latest social media appearance. The upload has earned over 13,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said that the snaps left them “lost for words.”

“So stunning looking,” commented a third.

Kelly has been flooding her Instagram page with sizzling bikini snaps lately. Another recent upload saw her taking in a beautiful sunrise in Bali while rocking a neon yellow two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 37,000 likes.