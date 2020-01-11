UFC President Wants Female Best Buy Employee Who Was Fired For Beating Up Shoplifter

She lost her job at Best Buy, but UFC may offer one that is much better.

A Best Buy employee who protected her store against a shoplifter has been fired, but the president of UFC is already looking to help her out. The woman worked at a Best Buy in Hawaii and recently had a video of her stopping a shoplifter go viral, but it also ended up with losing her job. Now, Dana White believes that she was treated unfairly and he has an offer for her that may work out better in the long run.

Often times, employees may get a little overzealous at their jobs and take things a bit too seriously. Others simply do what they are supposed to do and it leads to good things or in this case, it can lead to being put on the unemployment line.

Summer Tapasa was working as an asset protecting worker at Best Buy when she noticed a man trying to rush out of the door, as reported by ABC 7. In his arms, the man was carrying an expensive portable speaker that he hadn’t paid for, and he was attempting to get out of the store with the stolen goods.

Tapasa knew that the same man had stolen another speaker from that same Best Buy just days earlier, and she wasn’t going to let him do it again. She took it upon herself to stop him with physical force even though Best Buy’s company policy does not approve of such action.

Due to the way she stopped the man from stealing the items, she was fired from Best Buy. Thanks to social media, it hasn’t taken long for the world to take notice and that includes UFC president Dana White.

This is Summer. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer pic.twitter.com/8yF5FLrlnU — Dana White (@danawhite) January 10, 2020

White was incredibly impressed by what he saw on the security camera footage and he decided to make the 24-year-old former Best Buy employee an offer. The UFC president hopper on Twitter and said he was going to fly Summer out to UFC 246 on Saturday night in Las Vegas for the “weekend of her life.”

Not only did White say that he was flying her in for the event featuring the Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone fight, but he also wants her to work for him. It’s not yet known just what kind of job Dana White may have in store for Summer Tapasa, but her actions aren’t going unrewarded.

When asked why she took down the shoplifter in such a strong fashion, Tapasa simply said it was her “first instinct.” She said that he was not going to steal from Best Buy again, especially not when on her watch.