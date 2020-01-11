San Diego Schools Are Suing Juul, Claims Their Product ‘Disrupts The Learning Environment’

Juul Labs finds themselves embroiled in even more lawsuits.

The controversial vaping company Juul is in the midst of many legal troubles, with many lawsuits against them after their products have led to teen addiction and major health problems. Now Juul Labs is embroiled in a new lawsuit after San Diego, California Public Schools sued them. The school system claim that Juul’s products have disrupted the learning environment, according to NPR.

This lawsuit makes accusations against the vaping giant that are not necessarily new but are rather accusations that the Food and Drug Administration has been making about this company for months. The schools are claiming that Juul specifically targeted the youth by their advertisements and packaging, thus leading to kids becoming addicted to nicotine. In addition, they believe that Juul has destroyed years of progress towards health education that was intended to teach young people about the dangers of cigarettes.

The San Diego schools lawsuit also discussed vaping related health problems, critiquing Juul for “diverting funding away from learning toward educational campaigns, prevention, and treatment.”

Even though the Juul is not a cigarette, it is hardly safe or healthy. Researchers don’t yet know what long term effects it will have on the body because it is still so new. But there have been many vaping related illness, with some people having experienced serious cardiac issues.

We've dealt with this issue in my house. And if you think VAPING is old news… wait until you see what we found in one local school. TONIGHT at 6pm and 11pm. What was found.. what kids admit to us.. and the tricky ways they're hiding vapes and Juul's from us.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/g1HprLwDpN — Sheree Paolello WLWT (@ShereeWLWT) November 4, 2019

San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten released a statement regarding the lawsuit and their intention for filing it.

“Our district is in the business of educating students in a healthy and safe environment. This lawsuit supports district goals by holding Juul accountable for its harmful marketing practices and unsafe products,” she said.

There have been numerous attempts to bring down Juul in recent months, as well as new laws regarding vaping in the United States. As The Inquisitr previously reported, President Donald Trump has revealed his plan to ban all flavored vaping products. Thus, Juul’s popular flavors such as Mango, Mint, and Fruit Medley will be off the shelves. Adult vapers will still be able to purchase the Tobacco flavor.

“We have to protect our families. At the same time, it’s a big industry. We want to protect the industry,” Trump said of his decision to ban many but not all vaping products.

Trump has also raised the age of which someone must be to legally purchase tobacco products in the United States from 18-years-old to 21-years-old. This will include vaping products, cigars, cigarettes and other similar products.