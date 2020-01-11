Ashley Alexiss Rocks Prismatic String Bikini: ‘They Won’t Congratulate Your Moves’

Plus-sized model Ashley Alexiss thrilled her Instagram fans today with her latest sexy bikini photo.

The model looked every bit of a blond bombshell in a silver prismatic string bikini, which she indicated came from her own brand — Alexiss Swimwear. The top feature triangles of fabric connected by a purple string tie, and it gave viewers a generous glimpse of Ashley’s ample cleavage. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front and rose high over her voluptuous hips tying on either side. The look emphasized Ashley’s nipped-in waist and flat stomach. She posed with her arms bent behind her head, and her blond hair fell in waves over one shoulder and across one eyebrow. She stood barefoot in green grass with tropical plants and trees behind her at what appeared to be a gorgeous fiery sunset with dark wispy clouds. Ashley accessorized the look with her shiny belly button ring, and she wore little or no makeup.

In her caption, Ashley noted that while people might not be generous with congratulations, they would retrace successful footsteps, which is also a form of flattery. The model’s followers on the popular social media platform enjoyed the picture, and more than 6,200 of the hit the “like” button in mere minutes. Plus, dozens took the time to type out of positive comments for Ashley in the reply section.

Many of her fans agreed that the sexy bikini look was pure fire, and they left the flame emoji peppered throughout their comments. Several Instagram users also asked the model what swimsuit she wore, and she responded that it was the Glitzkini from the Shop Alexiss website.

“True, but they’ll “try” to retrace your steps. No one can walk the same path and have the same journey,” noted one fan.

“Go, Ashley! You’re a powerhouse of positivity and self-love, and I truly appreciate that!!!!!” another replied along with a flame, diamond, and emoji.

“What if I just sing your praises and tell everyone to take notes from you?” asked a third fan.

“I wish I had half your beauty and all your confidence! You are an inspiration, Ashley Alexiss,” a forth praised along with several flame emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her assets in a black thong bikini while noting that sometimes a person had to be both the beauty and the best. Fans adored the look, and she received similar positive comments about her gorgeous curves.