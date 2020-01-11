‘Bikini Pro’ Libby Powell Flashes Her Gym-Honed Body In A Vibrant Pink String Two-Piece

Libby Powell delighted her fans when she posed in a vibrant two-piece for her most recent Instagram post. The “bikini pro” shared the photo to her account on Friday.

In the sexy snap, Libby flaunted her gym-honed body in the bright pink string bikini. The stunning swimwear left little to the imagination, and showcased the model’s muscular arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, curvy booty, and lean legs.

Libby posed next to a window and raised one of her arms above her head while the other rested at her side. She tilted her head to one side and gave a sultry look into the camera for the shot.

The super-toned hottie wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed against her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger and some light-colored polish on her nails.

Libby also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a some pink to her full lips. She completed the look with a glowing, bronzed tan.

Many of Libby’s more than 1.2 million followers went wild for the post, and proceeded to click the like button over 8,700 times while leaving upwards of 170 comments within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded online.

“Wow you put some serious work into that body!!” one of Libby’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Just gorgeous. You look particularly hot in pink,” another adoring admirer said.

“That bikini is straight fire. You have never looked better gurl! Whatever you are doing at the gym is working. You are completely perfect. So obsessed with the photo. Keep slaying. Thanks for the motivation!!!!!,” a third social media user gushed.

“Looking super fit these days well done on your hard work,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model set the pulses of her fans racing just days before her pink bikini shot when she posed in a racy white bathing suit.

The one-piece boasted a daring cut in the mid-section and high cuts on the hip area, putting all of the brunette bombshell’s enviable curves on full display.

Libby Powell’s fans appeared to love that update as well. To date, the photo as garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 150 comments for the Instagram beauty.