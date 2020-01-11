Australian Model Madi Edwards Sizzles In Booty-Baring Romper In Latest Instagram Update

Madi Edwards posted a new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her outfit of the day as she spends time in her native country. Between Friday and Saturday, the Los-Angeles-based Australian shared two photos of herself in a cute and revealing ensemble that showcases her enviable figure.

In the snapshots, Edwards is posing indoors in an elegant bedroom. According to the tag she added to her post, the pictured were snapped Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia.

The first photo shows Edwards standing in front of a full-length mirror with her back to the camera as she holds her phone next to her shoulder to capture the selfie.

The blond model is wearing a white romper that brings out her tanned complexion. The garment has no straps and boasts an underwire structure that presses against Edwards’ chest, helping accentuate her ample cleavage. The romper includes two thick straps that tie on the open back, showcasing a lot of skin.

The bottoms of the garment are ultra short, putting her pert derriere front and center. According to the tag Edwards included with her photo, her romper is from Tiger Mist, a brand that often partners up with models and influencers who give it a shoutout on their social media pages.

Edwards is wearing her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her shoulders.

The second photo shared on Saturday, the model is wearing the same outfit in the same location, though it isn’t a selfie. This time around, Edwards is leaning into the wooden-framed mirror. She has one leg in front of the other and booty back, in a pose that further highlights the natural curves of her body. Edwards is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera through the reflexion in the mirror with her lips parted.

Unsurprisingly, her fans enjoyed the photos. In under a day, the first post garnered more than 18,400 likes and over 140 comments, while the second attracted 3,000-plus likes and more than 30 comments in the first hour. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with the model.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with an Australian flag and a heart-eyes emoji.

“How are you that perfect woman???” replied another fan, adding a smiley blowing a heart kiss and a pink heart to the comment.

“Wow! Beautiful,” a third fan raved, also following the message with a string of emoji.