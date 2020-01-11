Source Debunks Rumor That The Obamas Advised Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

A source close to Barack and Michelle Obama is pushing back against rumors that the couple advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step back from the royal family.

In the days since the announcement that the Sussex royals would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, there have been a series of rumors about what was behind the bombshell decision. Some reports have said that a few famous friends of Prince Harry and Meghan were offering advice, including some that claim the Obamas were pushing them toward a break from the royal family.

But a source close to the Obamas is throwing cold water on the rumors, telling People magazine that there is no truth to the reports and noting that the Obamas have not even been in contact with the royal couple recently.

“The rumors of them having anything to do with this are totally false. The former president and first lady are not advising the couple and have not been in contact with them,” said a source close to Barack and Michelle.

The Obamas had grown close to the royal couple, with Harry meeting Michelle on a number of occasions including at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida. Prince Harry also interviewed Barack for a radio program about building the next generation of world leaders, People noted.

The report added that Barack and Michelle also had close relationships with Prince William and Kate Middleton during Barack’s time in office, noting that it was not unusual to form close ties with top members of the British royal family.

Previous reports claimed that the royal couple sought advice from Oprah Winfrey before their decision to step back from royal duties, though this too was shot down. As The Inquisitr reported, Oprah herself spoke up to deny the reports and note that Prince Harry and Meghan would not need her help in making such a decision.

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them,” Oprah told People. “I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

There had been a series of reports leading up to the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning to distance themselves from the royal family and from life in London, though the couple had given no official indication of their plans until the surprising announcement this week.