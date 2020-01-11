Sierra Skye Flaunts Pert Derriere In Sheer Lingerie While Standing In The Snow: ‘I’ll Be Your Snow Bunny’

Sierra Skye isn’t letting the winter weather stop her from flaunting her killer curves.

On Saturday, the blond bombshell left her 4.1 million Instagram followers drooling when she shared an eye-popping new photo that is proving hard to be ignored. In the snap, the 25-year-old was seen standing outside of her house on top of a ground covered in snow. Her attire in the shot, however, was hardly enough to combat the seemingly cold temperatures.

Instead of bundling up in layers and cold weather gear, the babe transformed into a total “snow bunny” in nothing more than a skimpy set of lingerie from Pretty Little Thing that left very little to the imagination.

Sierra stood with her back to the camera, giving her audience a full-length look at her curvaceous physique that was left very much on display in the barely-there ensemble. She sported a white bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arm. It also had a sheer band that wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

On her lower half, the social media sensation rocked a matching white thong that upped the ante of her look even more. The scandalous garment covered only what was necessary, leaving her pert derriere and long, sculpted legs completely bare for her fans to admire. Its thin waistband sat high up on the model’s hips, further accentuating her trim waist.

Sierra did take some precaution against the winter weather — she sported a pair of gray and orange snow boots, and wore a neon orange beanie on top of her head. She also added a single diamond bracelet and thin ring, giving her skin-baring look just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down underneath her cap, and messily cascaded over her back.

Fans wasted no time in hitting the like button on Sierra’s most recent Instagram post. It has racked up over 70,000 likes within its first hour of going live to the platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Sierra had “the most beautiful body in the world.”

“Actual goals,” commented a third.

Sierra is far from shy about showing off her flawless figure on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her wearing a nude romper that hugged her curves and booty in all of the right ways. Fans had nothing but love for this look as well, and awarded the snap more than 116,000 likes.