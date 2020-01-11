UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Tugs Bottoms And Is ‘All Tied Up’ In Mustard Bikini

Although Arianny Celeste is home from her vacation in Tulum, Mexico, the UFC octagon girl is keeping the fun going on her Instagram account by sharing more sexy pictures of herself during the trip.

In her latest post, Arianny wore a tiny mustard colored bikini. The tank style top gave viewers a view of the top and bottom of Arianny’s ample chest, and the matching bikini bottoms rose high on her hips and dipped low in the front. Arianny tugged on the sides of the bikini, emphasizing her voluptuous curves. The model wrapped and tied a matching belt around her slender waist to complete the sexy beach look. She indicated that the swimwear came from Fashion Nova, which is a brand she often represents on the popular social media platform.

In the picture, the UFC octagon girl stood in front of a blue wall with a window, and a black and tan hammock hung behind her. She wore her highlighted brunette locks in beachy waves that hung over one shoulder. The mode wore light makeup, and her sunkissed skin glowed. She accessorized the look with multiple bracelets on both arms, and several multilayered necklaces that hung down into her cleavage.

The Overhaulin‘ star joked in her caption that she was all tied up because of the bikini’s interesting belt. Her fans on the popular social media platform loved the additional vacation photo with more than 10,400 Instagram users hitting the “like” button in less than an hour. Plus, at least 130 fans took the time to leave a positive message for Arianny in the reply section.

Most fans agreed that the beach look was fire with plenty of flame emoji decorating the dozens of comments.

“That swimsuit flatters your body so much, great choice,” gushed one follower who also included heart eye emoji.

“So beautiful and sensuous,” a second noted along with various flame, lip, and heart emoji.

“Every day, I fall in love more with this woman,” declared a third fan of the UFC ring girl.

“You’re forever mind-blowingly beautiful, Arianny Celeste. You’re the Queen. My woman crush forever,” a fourth follower wrote with diamond, rose, crown, and heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny thrilled her fans with a picture of herself in a sexy sheer black cover-up during her New Year’s trip to Mexico. Yesterday the model indicated that she had returned home, but she has shared a few more photographs from her journey since she got back to the States.