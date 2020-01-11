Body-Positive Model Hunter McGrady Showcases Killer Curves In Tiny Swimsuit For Throwback Photo

Hunter McGrady shared a new update to her Instagram feed that shows she is excited about the upcoming 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

On Saturday, January 11, the model — who has been called Sports Illustrated‘s “curviest model,” according to Insider— took to the popular social media platform to post a throwback photo of her 2019 spread, which was shot in early 2o19.

In the snapshot, McGrady is seen lying down in the sand as she strikes a sexy, fierce pose. While the body-positive model did not include a geotag with her post, her Sports Illustrated page indicates that her spread was shot in Costa Rica by photographer James Macari.

McGrady is stomach-down as she poses with her side to the camera. She is rocking a monokini in black and white. Its top part is white and features thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top also has a V-shaped neckline that teases a bit of her ample cleavage.

The top part of the suit attaches to the bottom on the sides via a silver ring. The black bottoms have thinner straps that sit higher on her sides, in a way that leaves her full lower body fully on display. As per the same Sports Illustrated page, her swimsuit is courtesy Yandy.

McGrady has her blonde swept over to one side and styled down in natural waves. The model is shooting an intent look at the camera with her lips pursed.

In just a few hours of going live, the photo attracted more than 13,600 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for McGrady.

“Have totally inspired me to embrace my curves and do a shoot!” one user told her, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Wow I have never seen a photo as eye catching as this one. Love you soooooooo much,” replied another user.

“This is a woman living her best life,” a third fan chimed in.

Fans of the curvy model will be happy to learn that McGrady will be featured in the upcoming edition of the magazine as well. The model jetted off to tropical Bali late last week to shoot her spread for the 2020 issue, which will mark McGrady’s fourth year with the magazine, as The Inquisitr has previously written.

McGrady was a finalist in the magazine’s 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search, according to Sports Illustrated, and even though she did not win, the magazine’s team decided to make her an official SI model anyway, the report added.