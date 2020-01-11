Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Puts Her Curvy Booty On Display In Skimpy String Bikini

Lyna Perez left little to the imagination in a skimpy string bikini for her most recent Instagram snapshot. The brunette bombshell shared the photo with her fans on Saturday afternoon.

In the racy shot, Lyna is seen on the beach in her tiny tan bikini as she flaunted her booty for the shot. The model posed with her back to the camera as she looked over her shoulder to give a flirty smile and stuck her tongue out.

Lyna’s ample bust, toned arms, flat tummy, tiny waist, and curvy backside were on full display in the thong bikini. She wore her long, brown hair parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back.

The Instagram hottie rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a touch of black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light pink lipstick. She completed the glam look with a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene is visible, complete with a white sand beach and some green foliage on an overlooking hill. A blue sky and white, fluffy clouds can be seen overhead.

Of course, many of Lyna’s over 4.4 million followers fell in love with the snap, and clicked the like button more than 45,000 times while leaving over 1,000 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed.

“Looking absolutely spectacular as always! Hope you’re having a phenomenal weekend!” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’re literally the most beautiful and gorgeous girl in the entire world,” another adoring fans stated.

“Carry a fire extinguisher. Level of hotness is high,” a third comment read.

“Super beautiful and wonderful, you are simply the best, you know something that I admire a lot as a fighter and especially as a person, you are wonderful, and excellent woman,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her thong bikini shot, Lyna ditched her sexy swimwear and opted for a more casual look. The model wowed her fans in a skimpy sheer floral top and a pair of jeans.

The outfit did little to hide Lyna Perez’s famous curves, but her fans didn’t seem to mind. To date, that snap has raked in more than 123,000 likes and over 6,800 comments for the social media fan favorite.