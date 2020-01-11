Cosplay Models Jessica Nigri And Meg Turney Rock Sexy Fairy Costumes Inspired by ‘The Fairly OddParents’

Jessica and Meg dressed up like Cosmo and Wanda.

Cosplay fans were treated to an epic team-up between Jessica Nigri and Meg Turney on Saturday. The two popular Instagram models dressed up like a colorful cartoon couple for their latest sexy photo sets.

Jessica and Meg posted snapshots of their costume creations on their respective Instagram pages almost simultaneously. For their fun collaboration, the two pals channeled Cosmo and Wanda from the Nickelodeon animated series The Fairly OddParents. Jessica dressed up like Cosmo, the male half of the magical couple charged with granting 10-year-old Timmy Turner’s every wish.

Jessica’s costume included a white collared crop top that tied underneath the bust. The front was completely open, exposing her light green bra and ample cleavage. Jessica also rocked a tiny black tie around her neck.

The model wore a pair of skintight black hotpants. Her high-waisted bottoms featured a row of buttons down the front. Jessica’s footwear was a pair of black over-the-knee boots, which she wore over a pair of black thigh-high stockings.

Jessica completed her costume with a pair of tiny mesh fairy wings, a bright green wig styled with cartoonish points, a star-topped magic wand, and a headband topped with a small gold crown. The crown was perched on top of two clear rods to make it look like it was floating over Jessica’s head.

Meg was wearing a matching crown and wings, and she was holding a matching wand. She was also sporting the same hotpants and stockings as Jessica, and she, too, was wearing a pair of over-the-knee black boots. However, her top was a yellow fishnet T-shirt. She wore the see-through garment over a matching yellow bra. Meg completed her costume with a pink bouffant wig.

In the caption of her post, Jessica revealed that she related to Cosmo when she was a kid, describing the fairy as a “beautiful idiot.” She also took credit for crafting the crowns and wands that were essential components of her and Meg’s fairy costumes. In the comments section of her post, Jessica revealed that she styled her wig herself.

“ALSO CAN I GET A BIT OF HYPE FOR MY WIG?! I’m really proud of the styling I did hahaha,” she wrote.

Over the course of two hours, Jessica’s set of four photos earned over 72,000 likes, while Meg’s set of three snapshots racked up over 22,000 likes. Both women’s sets included solo shots that provided closer views of their beauty looks.

“For once I actually love Cosmo as well as Wanda!” read one response to Jessica’s post.

“Can you both be my fairy god parents???” another fan wrote.

“Absolutely wonderful pics. Both of you ladies look so adorable. Cosmo and Wanda forever!” remarked a third admirer.

Jessica and Meg often collaborate on costumes based on characters from the same entertainment franchises. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two cosplayers recently dressed up like characters from The Witcher, Netflix’s new fantasy series starring Henry Cavill.