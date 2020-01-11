‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Seemingly Suggests Lisa Vanderpump Appears More Successful On Social Media

Jax Taylor appeared to make a shady comment on Tuesday's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Jax Taylor appeared to make an odd suggestion while appearing on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Tuesday night.

According to a January 8 report from TooFab, the Vanderpump Rules star seemingly suggested to viewers that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked more successful than she actually was on social media after being asked if he would ever open a restaurant of his own in Los Angeles.

“Restaurants don’t do well in California — I’m sorry — don’t do well in Hollywood. I mean, Lisa can be the ‘exception,'” Taylor said, using air quotes. “Yes, if you look at social media.”

As fans of the series well know, Vanderpump owns Villa Blanca restaurant in Beverly Hills and three spots in West Hollywood, including TomTom, Pump, and SUR Restaurant.

Taylor went on to say, after smirking, that he and Cartwright would never consider opening a restaurant in the area because there’s just no money to be made in the area. He then said that at some point, he would consider opening something, such as a small bar, in Florida.

“But in L.A.? No, no, no, no, no. It’s too hard to make money in L.A. on a bar, and it’s super, super expensive. Very expensive,” he continued.

Although Taylor said it would be way to hard to find success with a restaurant of his own in Los Angeles, his two longtime friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, have done extremely well at the venue they co-own with Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, TomTom. In fact, according to an Inquisitr report from last year, TomTom may be expanding to new locations soon.

During an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast in February of last year, Sandoval spoke of his future in the restaurant business and said that he and his team would “probably have some more Tom Tom locations.”

“Would you be leaving L.A….?” the host asked.

At that point, Sandoval hinted that he could be preparing to expand the TomTom franchise to a location in his hometown.

“You’ll probably be hearing something soon about that,” he teased. “I’ll give you a hint: You never forget where you came from. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Prior to moving to Los Angeles, Sandoval was living in St. Louis, Missouri but so far, nearly a year after the interview, he has not yet announced a TomTom location in the area.