‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Curvy Backside In Latest Snap

When it comes to flaunting her curves on social media, Mexican weather girl Yanet Garcia seems to have it all figured out. The beauty delights her 12.6 million Instagram followers regularly with photos that showcase her incredible figure. On Saturday, she put her curvy backside on display while modeling a sexy set of athletic wear.

Yanet’s update showed her sitting on a concrete bench with her back to the camera. Skyscrapers and a few trees could be seen in the background behind her.

The stunner wore a black and white, long-sleeved top that featured mesh sections on the sleeves. It had an open back with black straps that crisscrossed over her smooth skin. The bottom portion of the top was white with a white strap wrapping around her back. It cut off just below her breasts. She paired the top with mind-rise black leggings.

The camera captured Yanet from a slight side angle, giving her fans a nice look at her shapely back as well as her slender waist and bustline. She arched her back slightly, emphasizing the sexy small of her back and her perky derrière.

Yanet’s hair was parted on the side and she wore it straight, tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smokey eye shadow and blush on her cheeks. She wore a pink shade on her lips to complete the look. The model had one hand in her hair near her face as she turned to give the camera a sultry look.

The beauty left an uplifting message in the caption.

The post was a hit, raking in over 170,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Many of the comments were in Spanish, but some of Yanet’s English-speaking fans also chimed in.

“In the sky there are millions of stars, but it is you who shines most strongly,” gushed one admirer.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world” said a second fan.

“My dream girl,” commented a third follower.

“Gorgeous lady beautiful picture,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Yanet has a body worthy of envy and, last month, she put it on display in a skintight mini dress that fit her like a glove. Yanet works hard to stay in shape, and many of her more recent Instagram shares have her showing off her physique in athletic wear. She is passionate about fitness and has been promoting her collaboration with FitPlan, an app that connects people with trainers.