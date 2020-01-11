Fotis Dulos Pays $6 Million Bond After Arrest for Wife Jennifer’s Murder

Fotis Dulos is under house arrest after being hit with a murder charge this week.

This past week, Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos, was charged with her murder. His bail was set a whopping $6 million which he has since paid. Has been released from prison and is currently on house arrest with an ankle monitor keeping track of his location, according to CNN.

In addition to a murder charge, Fotis is also facing several other charges including felony murder, kidnapping, interfering with the investigation and tampering with evidence. He was officially released from custody on Thursday and his legal team is maintaining that he is innocent. His former girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who police believe assisted him in the disposal of Jennifer’s body, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Her bail was set at $1.5 million which she has already paid. She is also on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Right now it is still unclear whether or not Fotis’ former lawyer Kent Mawhinney is still behind bars or out on bail. It’s also not clear yet what role police believed he played in this case. But he, like Troconis, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

As for how Fotis is planning to proceed, his legal team remains optimistic. Kevin Hunter, one of his lawyers, says that his client feels “relieved” to be out of prison.

“We are looking forward to the process of now defending this case going forward in court,” Hunter said.

While Fotis Dulos walked out of court this afternoon, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis (yellow jumpsuit ) walked into a local hospital after posting her bond. The details tonight on Eyewitness News starting @ 4:30. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/uJ8vTRpp07 — Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) January 9, 2020

There is a gag order surrounding this case so he was not able to say any more than that.

Even though Jennifer’s body has not yet been found, police no longer believe that she is alive. On the day she went missing back in May of 2019, a large amount of her blood was found staining her garage floor. Thus, if she did survive it would not have been without significant injuries and dangerous blood loss.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lauren Almeida, who was a nanny for Jennifer’s kids, has provided police with some valuable information regarding the case. Almeida knew Jennifer’s house well and thus was able to recognize that there were some strange items missing on the day after her boss went missing. A few of the items that were missing included ten rolls of paper towels, a cleaning bucket and some camping pillows.

“I sat there and wondered what had happened last night that they used 10 rolls of towels,” Almeida told police.