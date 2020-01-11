Slovakian Fitness Model Lucia Javorcekova Wears Nothing Under Open Dress In Hot New Photo: ‘Mayan Princess’

Lucia Javorcekova shared a raunchy new photo to her Instagram feed that is giving her 1.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about.

On Saturday, January 11, the Slovakian fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a sweltering new image of herself wearing a daring outfit that shows off her killer physique. In the caption, she shared that she felt like a Mayan princess in this ensemble.

In the photo, Javorcekova is posing in a sunlit room near a window against a light-colored wall. The model did not include a geotag with her post or disclose her location in the caption.

The Eastern European beauty is wearing an interesting off-white robe-like dress or coverup that features a hoodie. The garment has no sleeves and includes straight-cut sides that extend down to her legs. The front is completely open and the model is not wearing a bra or anything else underneath, leaving quite a bit of her chest exposed. The dress is, however, strategically placed to cover up her breasts, keeping the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines.

On her lower body, Javorcekova has on a matching pair of bottoms that could be attached to the dress. The skirt-like garment hugs her hips loosely while leaving her legs on display.

According to the tag that Javorcekova added to the post, her outfit is courtesy of Alpha Art, a label that creates handmade wearable art clothing, as per its Instagram page.

Javorcekova’s brunette tresses are parted in the middle and styled down in large waves that cascade over her shoulders, coming to rest on her chest. The model is looking out of the window with focused eyes and lips parted.

In the caption, Javorcekova included the words “In Lak’ech Ala K’in,” a traditional Mayan greeting that can be interpreted as “I am you, and you are me,” according to the website Aluna Joy.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the photo had garnered more than 53,400 likes and upwards of 215 comments in just a few hours of being published.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Javorcekova’s beauty and to express their admiration for her. As usual, comments were penned in a host of languages, including in her native Slovakian, English, Spanish, and Italian.

“Breathtaking,” one user wrote in English, including a kiss mark emoji after the message.

“[P]erfect light!” replied another fan.

“Amazing picture.. Beautiful light,” a third user chimed in, following the words with a heart exclamation emoji.