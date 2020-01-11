‘Fox News’ Pushes Back At Donald Trump After He Threatened War Crimes On Air

During a Friday night interview with Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle, Donald Trump suggested that he had engaged in or may engage in war crimes in the Middle East, forcing the Fox News host to push back against his shocking comments, according to Mediaite.

The president told Ingraham while discussing the situation in the Middle East that he had left troops in place in Syria in order to take the oil in the country, a move that would constitute a violation of international law.

“You know what I did? I left troops to take the oil. I took the oil. The only troops I have are taking the oil. They’re protecting the oil.” Trump said.

Ingraham rushed in to push back against the president’s statements.

“Not taking the oil, they’re not taking the oil,” Ingraham attempted to clarify.

“Well, maybe we will. Maybe we won’t,” Trump asserted.

“They’re protecting the facility,” Ingraham insisted.

“I don’t know. Maybe we should take it, but we have the oil. Right now, the United States has the oil. So they say he left troops in Syria. No. I got rid of all of them other than we’re protecting the oil. We have the oil,” Trump said.

Here’s a preposterously spray-tanned President of the United States bragging about war crimes on TV tonight. This is normal now. pic.twitter.com/jDYeNzYLeW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2020

It’s not the first time in recent days that Trump has threatened to commit war crimes. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president threatened to attack 52 Iranian cultural sites if the country retaliated for his order to strike Qassem Soleimani, a prominent military leader in Iran.

When he was told that striking cultural sites was a violation of international law under the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection fo Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, he insisted that the United States had the right to attack countries that torture Americans. Essentially, he argued that if a country broke international law by torturing an American citizen, which is also a war crime, he had the right to commit a crime in return.

He later walked back his comments just before the country sent over a dozen missiles to strike at U.S. military bases in the Middle East, saying that he would obey the law. However, he continued to insist that he didn’t think the law was fair, but that he would abide by it.

He continued on to say that though he wouldn’t hit cultural sites, he intended to retaliate if Iran did anything in response to Soleimani’s death.