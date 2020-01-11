Mathilde Tantot Goes Braless In Skintight White Crop Top & NSFW Sweatpants On Instagram

Mathilde Tantot’s latest cheeky Instagram post has sent her fans into a frenzy. In a series of photos on her account, the model rocked a skintight, white crop top with no bra and a pair of graphic sweatpants that were definitely NSFW.

The post included two photos that showed Mathilde standing beside white and black windowsill. In the background, a green garden could be seen with vines creeping up a cream-colored wall. The Persian and French bombshell looked casual yet sexy in a long-sleeved, cropped, white babydoll T-shirt. The top featured a ribbed design that clung to her body and showed off her braless chest underneath, just barely passing Instagram’s content guidelines. In addition, the tee had a low-cut neckline that put Mathilde’s ample cleavage on full display, as well as a small cut-out at the center to show off even more skin.

Mathilde’s toned, tan tummy was on display between the super-short top, which cut off just below her chest and emphasized her hourglass figure. The model paired the top with some black, tight-fitting Champion sweatpants. Across the front of the pants, “Stop looking at my d***” was written in bold, white letters.

Mathilde accessorized her look with a pair of giant, silver hoop earrings. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, but the model hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was pulled into a messy ponytail behind her head.

In the first photo, Mathilde stood at an angle and closed her eyes, facing away from the camera. She kept her hands in her pockets and stretched them so fans could better see the text on her pants. The second image showed Mathilde facing forward, but she kept her head turned and flashed a beautiful smile.

“Please,” she wrote in the caption.

Mathilde’s post garnered more 171,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the Khassani Swimwear co-founder’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Everyone is looking elsewhere,” one fan wrote.

“Cant stop looking,” another user added.

“You are really beautiful. Why don’t you like to show your face?” asked a third follower.

“Took 5 minutes before I read the pants,” a fourth person joked.

Mathilde is known for sharing these scandalous photos on her Instagram feed, so it’s no surprise that fans showed so much love. Earlier this week, the model took to her account to share photos of herself rocking a tiny, black thong bikini, which garnered just as much attention.