‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sharon’s Cancer Diagnoses Rocks Her Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of January 13 reveals that Sharon finally tells her family about her cancer diagnosis, and they’re stunned by the news.

Sharon (Sharon Case) hasn’t been herself since she found the lump in her breast. She kept the details to herself until she found out more information about the situation from her doctors. After an ultrasound, a mammogram, and a biopsy, the news came that she has breast cancer. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) certainly noticed that Sharon hasn’t been acting right lately, and eventually, she reveals the cancer diagnosis.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) also wants to know what is going on with Sharon. After all, she is the mother of several of his children. Nick lets Sharon know that plenty of people care about her and want to know what’s going on with her. Sharon reveals that she has cancer, and Nick promises her that she does not have to endure the fight alone.

Sharon also tells Faith, who cries and is worried about her mother. A tearful Faith wants to know if Sharon is scared. Sharon promises Faith that she is not going anywhere, but given the diagnosis, Sharon has a big fight ahead of her before she gets to that point.

As for Rey, he supports Sharon, and he helps her create a list to take to the doctor so that Sharon asks all the questions she needs to know the answers to. Rey stands by Sharon along with Nick, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Faith. It’s unclear if Noah (Robert Adamson) will return to Genoa City to provide support as Sharon fights for her life.

Nick is also there to help Faith as she struggles with her mother’s new reality. Faith wants to know how it could’ve happened to Sharon, and Nick certainly won’t have the answer to that difficult question. However, he will be there for his daughter as she struggles to accept Sharon’s prognosis, and he will provide support for Faith as she watches her mother undergo breast cancer treatment. Nick also reassures Faith that Sharon will be okay.

Ultimately, when everything is out, and Sharon knows what she’s facing, she has an essential question for her doctor. Sharon wants to see if she can beat the cancer, and it seems likely that her doctor’s answer is yes. Sharon won’t have an easy time of it, but she is not the type of woman to give up.