Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Flaunts Her Bikini Body As She Lounges On A Yacht In Brazil

Frida Aasen shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that has her 568,000-plus fans drooling over her flawless beauty.

On Friday, January 10, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to post two snapshots of herself in which she shows off her bikini body as she enjoyed time at the beach on vacation.

In the photo, Aasen is lounging on a yacht in a gorgeous tropical location. While the Norwegian beauty didn’t include a geotag with this post, a separate recent post shows that the model was enjoying herself in Angra dos Reis in Brazil.

The 25-year-old stunner is rocking a two-piece bathing suit in a dual tone in baby blue and steel. Its bikini top features two thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on display. The front of the top also has a dip that gives the suit an interesting edge.

Aasen teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same dual tones. The bottoms feature thick straps that sit high on her sides while the bottoms sit low on the front. Aasen didn’t include any tags on the photo, but she shared in the comments section that her bikini is from FAE.

Aasen accessorized her look with a pair of black shades that protect her eyes from the glaring South American sun. In a reply to a user in the comments section, she revealed that her sunglasses are courtesy of Celine.

In the photo, Aasen is sitting up with her legs to the side. Her obliques are engaged in the pose, showing off the model’s incredible abs and stomach. The second photo sees the model lying back with her legs in a similar position.

Her blond hair is swept over to one side and styled down in natural waves that fall over her shoulders.

The photo was a hit with her followers. In under a day of being published, the post attracted more than 24,700 likes and upwards of 160 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to ask her question, and also to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“Beauty queen,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.

“You look amazing,” replied another fan, also adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“The most beautiful person in my world!” a third fan chimed in.