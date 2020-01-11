Lisa Rinna Mentions Quote About Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville’s Alleged Affair On Instagram

Lisa Rinna mentioned a quote claiming 'everyone' know about their supposed hookups.

Lisa Rinna just gave a nod to the Daily Mail‘s recent report regarding Denise Richards‘ alleged affair with their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Brandi Glanville.

Although Rinna has not yet shared her thoughts on the current drama rocking the Bravo reality show, she did post a quote from the Daily Mail’s article, which suggested that everyone in Beverly Hills knows about Richards and Glanville’s supposed hookups and noted that the issue was a hot topic during Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party last month.

“Everyone in Beverly Hills knows about it. It was the talk of Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party,” read the quote from the article, which was shared by Rinna on her Instagram Stories earlier this week.

“Greg Bennet and I want this put on our tombstones,” Rinna added in her caption.

News of Richards and Glanville’s rumored relationship first hit the web earlier this month and has since been the topic of article after article online. However, when it comes to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, they are likely sworn to secrecy and not allowed to share their thoughts on the issue because they can’t spoil anything that will be discussed on the upcoming 10th season.

While Glanville is not expected to play a full-time role on the show’s new episodes, she will be featured in at least a guest-starring position, especially now that her drama with Richards has become such a major story in the press.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have seen last month, Richards decided to skip filming on the Season 1o finale episode, which was filmed at the home of Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and was promptly called out by Rinna for doing so.

In a message shared in the comments section of one of Richards’ Instagram posts, Rinna told her fans and followers that Richards had made plans to attend the event with new cast member Garcelle Beauvais before suddenly backing out and failing to show up to the party at all. Rinna also questioned Richards about potential issues within her family, asking is she and her kids were okay.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an Us Weekly insider claimed after Rinna called Richards out that Richards was sick and tired of Rinna’s “constant meddling and passive aggressive behavior.”

“Rinna is going to be exposed and held accountable; if Denise is the one to do it, bring it on,” the source explained.