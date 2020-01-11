Olivia Jade And Bella Giannulli Appear And Casual And Carefree During A Shopping Trip

Lori Loughlin's daughters appeared to enjoy themselves during a shopping outing in Beverly Hills.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin’s daughters seem to still be enjoying themselves despite the legal situation they’re currently embroiled in. Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were spotted out about in Beverly Hills recently for a shopping excursion. Although they did appear to be trying to keep a low profile, they both seemed relaxed, even laughing at times, according to The Daily Mail.

Each of the girls were dressed casually, but also still showed off their unique styles. Olivia wore an oversized sweatshirt without any pants, the words “I heart bread” written above the breast. She paired the look with some long necklaces, dark sunglasses, a black baseball cap and some sneakers. She wore her hair in a low bun and appeared to be makeup free.

Her sister Bella also looked like she was trying to go unnoticed, sporting a similar pair of dark sunglasses. She wore a simple t-shirt and pants with a daisy pattern that flared out. They both were smiling and appeared to be in good spirits.

Olivia is 20-years-old and was a makeup mogul and successful YouTuber prior to her parents arrest for their role in the college admissions scandal. After the news broke, she lost brand deals that she had with big name beauty brands and went silent on social media. After months of trying to keep a low profile, she has begun to make her way back to the platform.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia began posting again in December. In her very first video back she explained that she was terrified to begin posting again but that she missed making YouTube videos. She went on to emphasize that while she wished she could inform her fans about what was really going on in her life and how she’s coping, she was legally required to remain silent.

“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back. I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me,” she said.

In what many considered to be a bold move, the vlogger left the comment section open and was hit with a plethora of hate comments. The video currently sits at more than 5 million views and has far more dislikes than likes.

But there were some that expressed their concern for her well being.

“Please take care of your health and reflect because there’s much more to life. You can put this behind and live happily again,” one person wrote.