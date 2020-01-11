Ashanti Flaunts Her Curves In A Louis Vuitton Swimsuit: ‘It’s All Clear Now’

The singer posed on the beach during a trip to Antigua.

Ashanti showed off her incredible hourglass figure during a getaway in Antigua. On Saturday, the “Happy” singer took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken on one of the Caribbean island’s gorgeous beaches.

The 39-year-old R&B songstress was pictured rocking a black designer swimsuit by Louis Vuitton. The garment featured the label’s famous print: a mixture of its interlocking LV monogram and a simple floral pattern. The stylish one-piece had high-cut sides that gave the illusion of a longer leg. The revealing openings also helped to showcase Ashanti’s shapely thighs and hips.

The bathing suit clung to the singer’s curves, highlighting the difference in size between her tiny waist and ample bust. The garment had thin spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck. However, Ashanti was wearing her dark, back-length curls pulled over her left shoulder so that her hair covered up must of her exposed cleavage.

The “Good Good” singer appeared to be wearing little or no makeup, but her long, pointed fingernails were painted pink. She was pictured using her right hand to tug on the right leg opening of her swimsuit as she stared seductively at the camera. She also struck a classic model pose by sticking her left leg slightly out in front of her right and pointing her toes.

Ashanti was posing on the seashore near the water’s edge, where her feet were sinking in the wet sand. A large rock jetty with a wooden platform on top of it was visible in the background, along with a few palm trees. She used a geotag to identify the location of her photo as Antigua.

In the caption of her post, the singer revealed that she kicked off 2020 with a sense of clarity.

Over the span of two hours, Ashanti’s 5.3 million followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 115,000 times.

“Wine don’t age as fine as you do‼️‼️” read one response to her photo.

“Damn baby you Glowing,” another fan wrote.

“Ashanti I must say…..you still got it,” gushed a third admirer.

Ashanti also showed off the cheeky back of her bathing suit in an Instagram video. It showed the singer walking up a flight of stairs near the beach. She wrote that her “foot isn’t all the way healed,” which made it difficult for her to look “sexy” while ascending the stairs.

Ashanti seems to be a huge Louis Vuitton fan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a fur hat by the designer in one of her recent Instagram photos. The singer was also wearing one matching Louis Vuitton shoe on her right foot. She recently underwent surgery on her left foot, which explains why she was having such a hard time getting up the stairs.