Jax Taylor Explains How He Makes Money, Tells Fans On Twitter He’ll Be ‘Good For The Rest’ Of His Life

Jax Taylor does a lot to generate income.

Jax Taylor wants his fans and followers to know that when it comes to his net worth, he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, aren’t relying only on their Vanderpump Rules paychecks to support themselves in Los Angeles.

The couple bought a nearly $2 million home in Valley Village in 2019, which was seen by viewers for the first time on Tuesday night’s debut episode of Season 8. Following the episode, Taylor took to his Twitter page to explain where his income is coming from after apparently receiving some questions from curious audience members.

“If you must know, I invest in low income housing across American and in [cannabis] distribution. I also own sound equipment that I rent out to other TV shows. Oh yeah and on a hit TV show. I am good for the rest of my life,” he shared on January 10.

Because Taylor didn’t say a thing about his bartending gig at SUR Restaurant, where he is believed to be working, one fan suspected that Taylor, like several other members of the Bravo reality series, had quit his role at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant. However, according to a second tweet, he has not yet announced any such thing and doesn’t want anyone to put words in his mouth.

“Don’t put words in mouth bro..not once have I ever said that,” Taylor confirmed. “Worry about you, not what I do. Your life will be more fulfilled.”

While Taylor reprimanded the fan for suggesting he no longer works at SUR Restaurant, he didn’t clarify whether or not he’s actually still working there. Instead, he simply said he didn’t want anyone to be assuming something that he didn’t come out and say himself.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was revealed during Tuesday’s Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere, per YouTube, that Taylor and Scheana Shay were the only two full-time cast members that were still working at the restaurant. As Shay explained, Brittany Cartwright, as well as Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix, had all left the venue at some point between filming on Season 7 and Season 8.

Also during the episode of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, viewers met a number new cast members, one of which, Brett Caprioni, had joined the staff at SUR Restaurant as a bartender. Viewers also met new cast member Dayna Kathan, who was working as a waitress at TomTom but preparing for a potential transition to SUR after impressing Lisa Vanderpump at her other West Hollywood hotspot.