‘Maxim’ Model Charlotte McKinney Sizzles In Red Vinyl Pants For Throwback Ferrari-Themed Photo

Charlotte McKinney was featured earlier this week in a new Instagram update shared by Maxim magazine on its verified account. In the post, the model and actress oozes sex appeal as she poses next to a red sports car for the photo shoot.

According to Maxim, McKinney posed for a Ferrari-themed shoot captured by photographer Josh Ryan back in early 2017, and the resulting shots are stunning. According to the geotag added to the post, the shoot took place in Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

In Friday’s throwback Instagram post, McKinney can be seen sitting on the edge of a red Ferrari as she leans forward, her hands on her thighs. The blond bombshell — who was thrust into the limelight thanks to her Carl’s Jr. burger-centric commercial, as The Inquisitr has previously noted — is rocking a pair of bright red vinyl pants that sit around her navel. The back of her pants sits lower on her frame, leaving the small of her back exposed. The pants are uber-tight, hugging her legs closely.

McKinney teamed her pants with a black top that features three-quarter-length sleeves. The cropped style of her top leaves her slender midsection on display, showing off her toned abs.

McKinney completed her look with a pair of black high-heeled sandals.

The native Floridian is wearing her blond tresses parted on the side, as her long side bangs fall across her face, partially concealing one of her eyes. Her hair was styled down in large waves that gave her look an Old Hollywood type of glamour.

While she is posing with her right side to the camera, the model has her head turned as she shoots a fierce gaze at the onlooker, with her lips parted in a seductive way. McKinney’s eyes are further accentuated in the shot by a deep smoky eye with pronounced eyeliner that goes with the vintage vibe of her hair.

A second shot in the update features the model in a black-and-white photo, wearing a different — and decidedly more risque — outfit.

The double post proved to be quite popular. In under a day of going live, it garnered more than 8,400 likes and upwards of 47 comments — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise McKinney’s beauty, and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the snaps.

“Wow [clapping hands emoji] beautiful!” raved one user, who trailed the comment with a thumbs up and a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my God such a beautiful woman amazing outfit amazing car back to the old days I love it,” replied another fan.

“Perfect look & colors!” yet a third user chimed in.