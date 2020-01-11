Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Famous Curves In Metallic Leggings: ‘Makes The Booty Pop’

Dolly Castro shared a new update to her Instagram page that has her 3.6 million fans drooling over her insane figure. On Friday, January 10, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a two-photo slideshow of herself in a workout set that “makes the booty pop,” as she wrote in the caption.

In the photos, Castro is striking a flirty pose under a large urban structure outdoors. As indicated by the geotag she included with her post, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Castro is rocking a two-piece set that boasts a stunning golden metallic color, giving her look sparkle and sophistication. The Latina stunner has on a sports bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her ample cleavage on display. The top also has a cut out in the middle, which further highlights her buxom figure. The bra includes three black stripes at the bottom — which appear to be elastic bands — giving the top support while adding an elegant detail to the set.

The brunette bombshell teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants that sit just above her belly button. The leggings have a waistband adorned with the same three-black-striped detail.

According to the tag Castro added to her photo and caption, the set is from Bars & Branches, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

Castro completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. Both snapshots are similar and show Castro in the same outfit and location. The only difference is that, in the second, the fitness model is posing with her side to the camera to show how flattering the leggings are on her derriere. In the caption, she encourages her followers to swipe to check out the difference.

Unsurprisingly, Castro’s most recent updater was a hit with her fans. In under a day of being published, the photos garnered more than 37,800 likes and upwards of 460 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to shower Castro with compliments and emoji while sharing their admiration for her. As usual, the comments on her post were a mix of Spanish and English.

“Yesss!!! Stunning,” one user raved, trailing the words with a fire, a heart-eyes, and a star-struck emoji.

“How cute is this outfit,” replied another fan, also adding a heart-eyes and a couple of sparkle emoji to the comment.

“You are wonderful,” a third fan chimed in, topping off the message with a couple of red heart emoji.