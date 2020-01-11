Christina Aguilera Looks Smoking Hot In Instagram Update: ‘F*ck A Selfie’

Powerhouse pop star Christina Aguilera surprised her 6.5 million Instagram followers with a spicy double update that included a smoking hot selfie and a hilarious video.

The selfie appeared to be taken behind the scenes in a dressing room or salon-type area. Christina’s platinum blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down in soft waves. Her makeup was flawless, and she rocked bold brown brows that contrasted against her pale locks. She also sported long lashes, an eyeshadow look with warm brown and bronze tones, and a bold red lip. Her skin was glowing in the snap thanks to some expertly applied highlighter, and she looked stunning in the sexy selfie.

Her ensemble was likewise colorful, and while not that much of it was visible, the statement print added to the overall look. While the photo that captured her look was gorgeous, the video Christina shared in the second slide added some levity to the post. In the video, she had her lips slightly parted and she turned her head from one side to the other, moving the camera around and trying to find the best angle to capture.

Someone was walking around in the background as she tried to take the shot, fluttering her lashes and looking stunning. After a few moments, however, Christina broke out into laughter and cursed about how she hated taking selfies. She echoed the statement in the caption of her post, apparently not enjoying the process of capturing the pic, even though she looked stunning in it.

Christina’s fans couldn’t get enough of the selfie, however, and the post racked up over 217,900 likes within just one day, including a like from reality television star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Many of Christina’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling selfie.

“You did well on your selfie, you should do it more times,” one fan commented, wanting more smoking hot Christina content.

“Omg you’re the best!” another fan added.

Yet another called Christina “the most beautiful human alive.”

One fan cheekily referenced Christina’s song, “Beautiful,” and commented, “It’s hard to take selfies, but like I heard one time: You are beautiful, no matter what they say selfies can’t bring you down.”

The blond bombshell recently delighted her Instagram followers with a short video that paid homage to one of her throwback hits, “Genie in a Bottle.” As The Inquisitr reported, the video showcased Christina in a casual outfit, and she jumped into a stocking in a festive holiday setting. The video was posted to encourage her Instagram audience to follow her on TikTok.