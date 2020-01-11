Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Ditches Clothes Completely Underneath Open Black Robe

Gizele Oliveira tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers this weekend with a steamy new set of photos that are proving hard to ignore.

The sizzling update included a duo of eye-popping snaps that have earned nothing but love since going live on Gizele’s feed. The photos were from a recent shoot with photographer Jared Kocka, and saw the Victoria’s Secret model posing against a blank, all-white background.

While Gizele often makes headlines for the clothes she’s wearing on the runway or her Instagram page, her most recent post had fans going wild for the opposite reason. The Brazilian bombshell went almost completely nude in her latest social media appearance, making for a seriously NSFW look that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

Gizele sent pulses racing as she posed in nothing more than a black robe, which she wore completely open to reveal plenty of her bronzed skin underneath. In the first photo, the babe expertly held the panels of the garment in place to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction, though there was still plenty of cleavage left well within eyesight. Gizele’s racy ensemble also gave her audience a glimpse of her curvy hip and flat midsection. This, however, was just the beginning of the model’s skin-baring display.

A swipe to the second photo saw that the brunette beauty had dropped her robe all the way down to her waist, leaving her top half completely bare. She twisted her body to show off her toned back and delicate airplane tattoo, while also revealing an eyeful of sideboob that upped the ante of her scandalous look even more.

Gizele also added a pair of dainty silver hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling to her barely-there ensemble. She had her dark tresses tied in a sleek bun, keeping them from covering up her face.

As for her beauty in the snaps, the babe sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and full eyebrows. She also rocked a dramatic lined eye and covered her lashes in a thick coat of mascara, making her piercing brown eyes pop.

To no surprise, Gizele’s latest social media post was a major hit with her army of followers. It has earned over 14,000 likes after four hours of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their love a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gizele was “body goals.”

“No words to describe your simple and genuine beauty,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her enjoying a gorgeous day on the beach in a cheeky, polka dot bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Fans went wild for these snaps as well, which to date have racked up over 23,900 likes.