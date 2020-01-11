Hannah Brown Posts Video Of Smashed Car Window After She Is Robbed: ‘Not My Best Day’

'The Bachelorette' and 'Dancing With the Stars' celeb was the victim of a car break-in.

Hannah Brown shared some bad news with her fans. The Bachelorette star turned Dancing with the Stars mirrorball champion has revealed that her car was broken into and her purse stolen during an outing on Friday.

In a series of Instagram stories, she explained what happened to her outside of a shopping center. She did not reveal where the incident took place, but she has been living in California ever since her season of The Bachelorette wrapped last year.

“So my car was broken into and my purse was stolen, of course,” the ABC reality star told her followers. “I was literally in a store for 10 minutes. This is not my week. I don’t know what to do because I’m just now adulting.”

Hannah also posted a photo of her smashed car window with a list of items that were stolen. The items listed included her purse, keys, medication, sunglasses, cash, airpods, charger, and some paperwork.

“Bye,” she wrote. “I’m like a bag lady and I take my life with me everywhere. Honestly no telling what was in there.”

She added that the situation really “sucks.”

Hannah captioned the videos with “Not my best day” and revealed that she was mostly “trying not to have a breakdown.”

In the comments section to Hannah’s latest Instagram post, many fans were sympathetic to the Alabama beauty queen’s plight.

“I can’t believe your car was broken into that fast,” one fan wrote. “You need security with you.”

But others took issue with Hannah’s “adulting” fail at age 25.

“Sorry to say this but any adult in their right mind would know not to leave a purse in their car. Helloooo,” one commenter wrote to Hannah.

“Don’t ever leave your purse in the car. Not even for 10 seconds,” another added.

Hannah did not respond to the comments about her stolen purse and other belongings.

Hannah’s bad news about her car break-in comes on the heels of a roller-coaster year. At the start of 2020, Hannah described 2019 as a “magical mess” and said she was ready for the new year.

Fans know that Hannah lost out on love twice in 2019 — first on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and then on her own season of The Bachelorette, when her final pick, Jed Wyatt, lied to her about his past girlfriend. Hannah had a moment of glory when she won the mirrorball trophy on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, but now bad luck seems to be following her once again.