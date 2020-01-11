Meghan McCain Declares She’s A ‘Lone Wolf’ Amid Reports That She’s An Outcast On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has changed her Twitter bio in an apparent response to reports that none of her co-hosts at The View are speaking to her. Her one-line description on the social media platform now includes the term “Lone Wolf.” She also posted a tweet on Friday, January 10 that seemed to reference her alleged social isolation at the popular daytime talk show.

“Heading into the weekend to do my lone wolf sh*t like..” she wrote in a tweet that accompanied a gif of a howling wolf.

The tweet attracted supportive messages from some Twitter users.

“Keep up the fight Meghan. You’re an amazing voice for the conservative movement!” one fan wrote.

“That’s been me in so many aspects of my life. Thanks for giving us lone wolves someone to look up to,” another added.

But Meghan came under fire in the replies to her tweet as well.

“I used to feel for you. I loved your Dad and I appreciated you were the ‘odd man out’ person on The View…” one critic wrote. “Lately, you’ve just been a whiny, poor me person.”

Meghan missed the show on Thursday and Friday due to a prior family engagement, Page Six reports. More than one Twitter user said that they enjoyed the show without her there.

“I’m sorry but I didn’t mind you missing from the table @TheView,” another Twitter user said. “Have a weekend nice doing your lone wolf sh*t, whatever that means.”

Another tweeted that conservative commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas would be a great replacement for Meghan if she ever decides to leave.

Meghan is currently one of two conservative voices on the show, with Abby Huntsman being the second. The two have similar backgrounds as they both have prominent political figures as fathers. But Page Six reports that Abby and Meghan’s relationship soured recently, leaving Meghan with zero allies on the panel.

One source said that Meghan and Abby haven’t been speaking to one another for a month.

“None of the ladies talk to Meghan now.” The insider went on to describe the daughter of deceased senator John McCain as “rude” and said that Abby only “tolerates” Megan.

None of the other co-hosts have commented on the story but Meghan’s tweet and Twitter bio seem to confirm there’s some truth to it. It remains to be seen whether she’ll choose to leave the show or stay and continue to embrace her “lone wolf” status.