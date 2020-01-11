Ellie Goulding Shares Stunning Throwback To A Quiet Moment After Her Wedding

British babe Ellie Goulding recently surprised her 14.5 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap that showcased another stunning look from her wedding to now-husband Caspar Jopling. As The Inquisitr reported, for her actual walk down the aisle, Ellie worked with designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi at Chloé to create a stunning gown that took 640 hours to complete.

It seems that the blond beauty wore a second look during her wedding festivities, though, as her latest update shows. The dress she wore in the throwback snap had a different neckline and overall look than her previously shown gown, and she tagged designer Carolina Herrera in the picture, suggesting that the gown was a Herrera piece.

The dress had 3/4 length sleeves that revealed Ellie’s delicate wrists, and a neckline that almost resembled a chic, crisp white button-down shirt. The waist was defined, and the skirt was flowing and delicate. The overall vibe of the gown was simple and romantic, and Ellie looked stunning in it.

The black-and-white snap captured an intimate moment that took place on the Sunday after the big day, as Ellie explained in the caption. The beauty had a mini bottle of champagne in one hand, and in the other, she held out the skirt of her gown. The floor beneath her feet looked like aged wooden boards, and a cozy lounge area with chairs was visible in the background. Ellie’s blond locks were down in a tousled style, and she appeared to be spinning gently in the shot. In the caption, Ellie clarified that she was “dancing on my own” in the picture.

Ellie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the intimate peek at the aftermath of Ellie’s big day, and the post received over 166,800 likes within just one day. It even received a like from actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson.

Many of Ellie’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Honestly one of the most gorgeous people I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented.

Another fan called her a “beautiful angel.”

“The happiest of memories,” one follower added.

“Such a stunning bride!!” another said.

Ellie didn’t reveal much skin in her wedding dresses, instead opting for long-sleeved, high-necked looks that had a bit of a vintage vibe to them. However, the blond bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique for her followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a tiny bandeau bikini while laying out in the sun. The strapless bikini top revealed a ton of skin, and Ellie shared a close-up snap that highlighted her beauty.