Chanel West Coast Slays In Crop Top And Sweatpants On Instagram

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast, who many know from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, treated her 3.3 million Instagram followers to a sizzling triple Instagram update. The bombshell recently spent some time in sunny Hawaii, but her latest update came from a chillier climate, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Snow was visible in the snap, which Chanel took outside. She stood on a stone area surrounding a stone fire pit, and a crackling fire roared in the pit to combat the winter chill. Chanel rocked a street style look and served up some major attitude in the three shots.

In the first snap, the pint-sized rapper placed one foot upon the ledge surrounding the fire pit. She donned a pair of deep red sweatpants with a tapered leg and a matching deep red crop top. Though the crop top was made from sweatshirt material and wasn’t too form-fitting, Chanel’s exposed abdomen showcased her toned physique. She wore her long brunette locks in a low ponytail and added a few accessories to complete the look, including white sneakers, a white cross-body bag, and large hoop earrings.

In the second snap, Chanel stepped back from the fire and stood in a spot that highlighted the layer of snow on the ground. She placed both hands behind her head and shifted her hips slightly for a sexy pose. In the third and final slide in the update, Chanel placed her foot on the ledge of the fire pit again but angled her body slightly so her booty was on display. Though the sweatsuit was somewhat loose, the pose still accentuated Chanel’s ample assets.

In the caption of the post, Chanel made sure to mention that the sweatsuit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and clarified that the post was an advertisement for the retailer.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sassy update, and the post received over 38,800 likes within just eight hours. Many of Chanel’s followers shared their thoughts on the ensemble in the comment section.

“Straight up stunner,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

Another fan loved the ensemble, and commented “killing that outfit beautiful.”

One follower was particularly captivated by the final snap, in which Chanel flaunted her toned derriere, and said “straight from the islands of bootylicious. That last pic.”

“The girls got swag. Sand to snow, must have been a bit of a shock to the system. Looking glowing after your Vay-K,” another fan added.

Chanel tantalized her followers with plenty of updates from her time spent in sunny Hawaii, and she donned skimpy bikinis for many of them. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a snap in which she posed in front of a breathtaking waterfall while rocking a skimpy blue bikini that flaunted her voluptuous physique.