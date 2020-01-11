Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Scandalous White Bikini While Lounging In The Pool

Another day, another sizzling bikini snap from Abby Dowse.

On Saturday, the Australian bombshell sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with an eye-popping glimpse at her day lounging in the pool. Abby was seen half-submerged in the cool water and propped herself up on the pool deck as she stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. A sea of tall green trees and the cloudless blue sky behind her made up the rest of her own private oasis.

Of course, a day in the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Abby’s certainly didn’t disappoint. The social media sensation stunned in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Abby slayed in her skimpy white swimwear that popped against her deep, allover tan, which a tag on the post credited to Bali Body’s tanning products. She teased her 1.8 million followers by letting one of the garment’s thin shoulder straps fall down her toned arm, exposing even more cleavage than what was already on display thanks to its daringly low neckline.

The lower half of Abby’s swimwear was not shown in the snap; however, a peek at the babe’s toned hip hinted that its design was equally risque. Keen-eyed fans could also get a small glimpse of the model’s flat midsection — though it didn’t take much of a scroll down her feed to get a better view of the area.

Abby added a set of dainty bracelets and hoop earrings to give her barely-there pool day look a bit of bling. She also wore a stack of necklaces, one of which fell right in between her bosom to further draw attention to her busty display.

Her typically straight platinum locks were worn in messy curls that fell wildly around her head, and she sported a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram hottie’s Saturday morning post proved popular with her admirers. It has racked up over 26,000 likes within seven hours of going live to her feed, and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Abby’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Your beauty never fails to amaze me my love,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model looked “perfect as always.”

“Every single post of 2020 so far has been a certified heater. Keep killin it babe, the year of Abby for sure,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her incredible figure in a set of black lingerie that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Fans were tantalized by the revealing look, which to date has earned over 58,000 likes and 1,440 comments.