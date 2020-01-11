Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Impossibly Tiny White Bikini While Sitting In The Sand

Tarsha Whitmore gave her 740,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared an eye-popping new photo that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The Australian bombshell was seen enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Queensland in the steamy shot shared to her feed on Saturday. She sat on her knees in the gorgeous white sand and leaned back slightly at the waist while gazing at the camera with a sultry stare. A scene of greenery, the shoreline, and the cloudless blue sky made up a beautiful background behind her, but it was Tarsha herself that took center stage in the social media upload.

The Instagram hottie slayed in an impossibly tiny white bikini from Pretty Little Thing that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The two-piece set included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps and minuscule, triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage, making for a seriously NSFW display. Tarsha’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the skin-baring sight.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Tarsha’s skimpy swimwear was equally-as risque, if not more. Her itty-bitty bikini bottoms covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design, allowing her to showcase her sculpted thighs and killer curves in their entirety. Its curved string waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

As an extra later, the Aussie beauty added a cropped white button-up, though it hardly provided any additional coverage to the babe’s beach-day look. She let the long-sleeved garment slink down her shoulders to tease a glimpse of her toned arms. It was tied in a tight knot just below her chest, which she was seen tugging at in the snap.

Tarsha also added a delicate belly button ring and a nameplate necklace that gave her look just the right amount of bling. She wore her long, light brown tresses down in beachy waves that were parted perfectly in the middle, and sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the stunner’s sizzling new Instagram update with love. It has earned over 20,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Tarsha’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow. Just beautiful and that body is incredible,” one person wrote.

Another said the model was “so perfect.”

“Okay, fave pic of you ever,” commented a third.

“How pretty can one human being be?” questioned a fourth.

Even when she’s not in a bikini, Tarsha knows how to leave her fans drooling. Earlier this week, the social media sensation shared another noteworthy set of snaps that saw her flaunting her curvaceous physique in a skintight gray romper. The look proved popular with her followers, who double-tapped the post over 22,000 times.