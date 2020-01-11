Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Adorable Photo Of Smiley Baby Birdie In A Sweet Floral-Print Dress

The fashion designer's baby girl is stylish in a sweet ensemble.

Jessica Simpson posted a sweet new photo of her baby, Birdie Mae Johnson. The singer and fashion designer shared an Instagram pic of her 9-month-old baby smiling and standing outside as the rest of the family battled a nasty flu bug.

In the too-cute pic, Birdie is standing up and leaning against a table while out on a patio. The youngest child of Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson is wearing a floral print Molo dress, pink leggings, and stylish light pink beanie hat. Birdie also follows in her fashionable mama’s footsteps with leopard-print shoes, which is an animal print that Jessica also often wears. The blue-eyed little girl is beaming as she looks off into the distance in the adorable photo.

In the caption to the post, an ailing Jessica wrote how “heartbreaking” it is not being able to snuggle with her baby as she recovers from illness. The mom of three previously revealed that Birdie is the only one in her family who escaped the flu following a holiday trip to Aspen.

In the comments to the post, Jessica’s fans raved about how precious — and stylish — baby Birdie is.

“Cuteness overload,” one fan wrote of Birdie.

“She is a doll like her mama,” another added of the mini fashionista.

“I love her ‘style’, animal print and flowers,” a third fan chimed in.

“She’s so stinking cute!!” another follower wrote of Birdie. “I absolutely adore that outfit!”

Jessica’s Instagram fans have seen plenty of cute photos of baby Birdie over the past nine months. The baby girl, who is usually being held by her mom in social media pics, has been photographed in adorable hats and headbands, fuzzy faux fur coats, puffy parkas and snowsuits, and even in a bright blue peacock suit for her first Halloween. But this floral dress that Birdie is wearing could be one of the cutest things fans have seen yet, and her stand-up pose definitely shows how fast she is growing from a baby into a toddler as she approaches her first birthday on March 19.

Jessica Simpson loves stylish clothes and she has a successful fashion company to prove it. While she occasionally gets casual on Instagram with make-up free selfies and sweatsuits, the former MTV star is usually photographed wearing a stylish ensemble, complete with sky-high heels. It’s clear that Jessica has passed her love of fashion on to her daughters, Birdie and Maxie Drew.