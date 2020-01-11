Donny Osmond Confirms Big ‘The Masked Singer’ News

Donny Osmond confirmed big news regarding The Masked Singer to Instagram, revealing that he will be taking a temporary role as a judge on the U.K. version of the hit show, where celebrities try to guess the performer behind the mask.

Donny confirmed the information in a new social media post. He shared an article from the United Kingdom news outlet Metro, where it was revealed that he will be a part of the first season of the fun competition series that will debut in England at the end of January.

In the caption to the post, Donny remarked, “The rumors are true! I’m thrilled to be a guest judge on the very first season of Masked Singer UK.” He further explained then he would likely be a harsher critic than his pal, actor Ken Jeong, whom he will be replacing for a two-week run.

The big news was leaked by none other than The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall during an appearance on the U.K. show This Morning where she confirmed the brief panel shake-up.

Davina said that Donny’s appearance shows a more serious side to the entertainer, known by fans as being one of the nicest guys in the industry.

“I have to say to you, Donny Osmond came on the panel as a guest as Ken couldn’t make it for two weeks. He was quite tough. He was slightly critiquing. I thought, “Get you, Donny!”‘ said Davina in the Metro interview regarding Donny’s judging skills.

It was in response to Davina’s confirmation of his appearance on the fun series that Donny took to the social media sharing site and spilled the beans to his 165,000 Instagram followers.

“Congratulations! I’m delighted this show has tempted you back to the UK. Music royalty – you’ll be a real classy judge,” remarked one of the singer’s followers, who was thrilled to learn that Donny will be returning to do some further work in the United Kingdom.

The Osmond Family’s British fans have always been a big part of the legacy of The Osmond family and have been very supportive of the clan, which includes Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie, and Jimmy throughout a 60-year career in the entertainment industry.

“So exciting for You. Can’t wait to watch the show,” said a second fan of the entertainer.

“OMG this makes me so excited!!!” said a third fan of Donny’s.

Since the singer closed out his run on the Las Vegas strip in November 2019 after an 11-year residency alongside sister Marie Osmond at The Flamingo Hotel and Casino, Donny has focused on enjoying some family time with his wife Debbie, his five sons, their wives, and the couple’s grandchildren.

He is currently working on a new album, his 62nd, which is set to arrive sometime this year.

The U.S. version of The Masked Singer is set to return to television for its third season later in 2020.

