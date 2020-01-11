Dua Lipa Stuns In A Bra On Instagram

Dua Lipa shared a new Instagram update with her 38.1 million followers yesterday. She was seen posing in a dark-colored bra in a black-and-white photo.

The lingerie had thick straps and scalloped edging throughout. It featured lace accents. The photo was cropped from her belly button-up, so it was hard to know what else she wore. At any rate, her many accessories were hard to miss. Dua sported a charm necklace which she appeared to wrap around her neck a couple of times. She also wore a watch on her left wrist. And that’s not to mention her multiple small hoop earrings.

The stunner’s hair was also noticeable. Considering that her natural hairstyle is short, her long locks were thanks to a wig. Her hair was slicked back into a dramatically voluminous and high ponytail. It featured light highlights.

Dua was seen posing for the photo with her body angled towards the camera. She seemed to be tugging at the bra straps while looking down at the ground. She gave a hint of a smile while sporting lipstick. The rest of her makeup was hard to discern thanks to the monochromatic nature of the photo. However, it appeared as though she wore a dusting of eyeshadow along with mascara.

The photo was taken indoors in a somewhat cluttered room. There was light streaming into the space through the windows, which were covered in white curtains.

Fans took to the comments section to send their love to the beauty.

“Very Madonna Blonde Ambition,” expressed an admirer.

“Queen of captions,” joked a follower, referring to the lack of captions for this post.

Others wanted to know more about her upcoming music.

“Is a new single coming im actually dying here @dualipa that live version is great but don’t tell me that’s the new single in 2020 you were talking abt?” asked a fan.

“More tour dates plz,” requested a fourth Instagram user.

There were also fans from all over the world that asked the singer if she would be visiting their home countries.

In addition, the bombshell posted another Instagram update five days ago that was all about her figure. This time, instead of a bra, Dua wore a marbled bikini. It featured bright blue with swirling purple, green, and pink hues. She was photographed outside on a white towel. The singer propped herself up with her arms and glanced at the camera while squinting slightly. Her hair was pulled back with a light pink scrunchie.