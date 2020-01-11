Lucie Rose Donlan Tugs On Her Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Lucie Rose Donlan posted a new photo to her Instagram feed yesterday. She wore a thong-cut swimsuit and was seen tugging at it in the shot.

The one-piece was white with a thong cut in the back. The blonde posed with her back angled towards the camera. This meant that her bare booty was on display. At the same time, she grabbed some of the fabric with her hands, her elbows out to the sides.

Meanwhile, Lucie glanced over her left shoulder and down towards the ground. Her lips were slightly parted.

The blonde sported her hair down with tight curls throughout. Her locks were so long that they reached her lower back. She brushed most of it back behind her shoulders.

The Love Island star appeared to be wearing purple eyeshadow, while the rest of her look seemed very natural.

She posed outside on a patio. The backdrop was out-of-focus but featured greenery and tropical trees.

This picture was taken on a sunny day with puffy clouds in the sky. Lucie was seen drenched in the light, which left her skin looking glowing and flawless. Her tan meant that her light swimsuit popped against her skin.

The geotag revealed that the model was in Bali. This is likely not a huge surprise to her fans, considering that she’s been posting updates from there since December 10.

That’s not to mention that the surfer tagged Oliver Sjöström in the post. They own Nobadaddiction, which is a swimwear brand from Sweden. It would seem that her look was one of the pieces from the brand.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their thoughts on the new post.

“You look absolutely gorgeous as always lucierosedonlan you are a very beautiful girl xx,” gushed a follower.

“Beautiful words which are so true as are u Lucie xx,” declared a fan.

“OMG, you make me want to write bad checks, so I can buy a plane ticket and come and meet you in person…,” joked an admirer.

“Wow that’s on a different level,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, on December 29, the stunner shared another swimsuit pic on Instagram. Except this time, she wore a blue bikini under winter clothes. Lucie posed outside in a snowy landscape. She wore a white jacket which she left unzipped, along with a pair of dark pants. She also left her bottoms unzipped to reveal her bikini bottoms. The bombshell rocked large goggles in the shot.