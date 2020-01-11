Yovanna Ventura Rocks A Shirtless Look On Instagram

Yovanna Ventura shared a new picture set on her Instagram page yesterday. There were two photos of her rocking a shirtless look. These were in black-and-white.

The model wore an oversized suit jacket and black pants. Thanks to her choice to go shirtless, her cleavage peeked through. Her chest was more prominent in the first photo, as she stood with her right hand on her hip. The pants that she wore were high-waisted and fell right below her belly button. This left her toned abs on display.

Meanwhile, Yovanna wore her hair down in a middle part. She pursed her lips slightly and gave a flirty look. Any makeup that she wore looked very natural-looking. She also kept things simple and didn’t wear any visible accessories.

The second photo was a slight variation of the first. The stunner left her right hand on her hips, but placed her other hand in her hair. She tilted her head to the left and glanced at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face.

The suit that she wore had thin vertical stripes throughout. There were four buttons on the wrists and thin lapels.

Both images were cropped by her waist, so it was hard to know what the rest of her outfit looked like.

Moreover, the pictures were taken in a professional studio. The backdrop was light gray and white.

The photographer was tagged in the post. Their name is Nick Tsirogiannidis. Their portfolio is filled with fashion photography, along with more artistic and abstract work.

The model also tagged The Lions New York, which is a modeling agency with another location in Los Angeles.

In addition, fans had plenty of nice things to say about the bombshell in the comments section.

“Love you most when all natural! Such a beaut!” gushed a follower.

“Wow you’re so flawless,” wrote an admirer.

“Keep Showing Your Light!!!!Beautiful Have an Amazing Weekend…God Bless,” raved a fan.

“Better now that you posted this,” responded a fourth Instagram user, referring to the captions.

Plus, Yovanna posted another black-and-white photo six days ago that showed her flaunting her figure. This time, she did so in a metallic bikini. She posed close to the ground and balanced on her heels. The beauty held a hose in one hand and was seen washing a sports car. Her hair was slicked back, and she gave a pouty look for the shot.