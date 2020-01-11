Brazilian Babe Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Cleavage In Shimmery Crop Top

Brazilian model Bruna Rangel Lima is known for posting sizzling snapshots and selfies on her social media. The buxom babe showed off some of her curviest assets in a new Instagram photo shared on Friday night.

The blond hottie modeled a sheer shimmery crop top by Fashion Nova that left almost nothing to the imagination. Not only did she flaunt her plunging cleavage, but even her nipples were visible beneath the see-through fabric. Luckily, the thick mesh material managed to conceal enough to keep the image Instagram-friendly, but fans still went wild over the naughty visual.

Aside from showcasing her sizable chest, Bruna also bared her midriff by wearing a pair of distressed denim jeans that sat low on her hips and displayed a few inches of her sexy toned waist.

Bruna wore her hair down in loose waves and applied a light layer of makeup, including lip gloss, foundation, bronzer, highlighter, and mascara. The model also carefully sculpted her thick eyebrows. She accessorized with a lone gold necklace.

The stunner stood on a balcony located in Boca Raton, Florida. It’s not clear if she was at a residential home, a hotel, or elsewhere. For the photo, the Bang Energy girl posed by cocking her hip to the side and making a suggestive facial expression into the camera lens.

Bruna earned over 38,000 likes on her snapshot within three hours. Fans from across the globe took to the beauty’s comments section to praise her curves and compliment her drop-dead gorgeous appearance, altogether leaving more than 300 comments.

Several of Bruna’s admirers admitted that she was their inspiration when working out and dubbed her figure as “body goals.” Some people found themselves at a loss for words and decided to express themselves with emoji instead of the written word. The most frequently used emoji in her comments section were heart-eyes, flames, praise hands, prayer hands, and hearts.

“You’re more beautiful than any place I could travel to,” gushed an adoring fan, adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“The most glorious thing on this planet,” complimented another fan.

Bruna’s latest still is one of many sexy snapshots on her Instagram page. She loves teasing and enticing her 3.2 million followers with saucy photographs showcasing her curvaceous figure and smoldering appearance. Earlier today, she shared a series of snapshots in a booty-baring neon lingerie set. Those images racked up over 72,000 likes since they went live on her Instagram.