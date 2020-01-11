Olivia Culpo Sizzles In A Red Bikini As She Celebrates Completing A Puzzle

Olivia is on vacation with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia Culpo showed off her incredible bikini body during a romantic getaway. However, the model wasn’t soaking up the sun on a sandy beach. Instead, she was relaxing outside her luxurious lodgings with her NFL star boyfriend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

On Friday, Olivia took to Instagram to share a set of two gorgeous photos with her 4.5 million Instagram followers. In both of them, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was pictured flaunting her enviable figure in a vibrant red bikini. Olivia’s two-piece included a top that featured spaghetti straps, molded cups, underwire, and light padding. The garment gave the brunette beauty’s bust a slight boost, pushing her cleavage up to give it a nice rounded shape.

Olivia’s matching bottoms featured a deep V front and thick side straps that were pulled up high on her hips. The design highlighted her tiny waist. She accessorized her swimsuit with a few fine gold chain necklaces.

Olivia’s beauty look included dark pink lipstick, brown eye shadow, and long dark lashes. Her complexion looked flawless.

The model wore her shoulder-length, chocolate-colored tresses parted down the middle. Her short fingernails were painted white.

Olivia was pictured on her knees. She was posing on a cushion with her legs slightly spread. She was holding a disposable camera, and a pair of cutoff denim shorts was sitting on a towel in front of her.

Olivia was leaning sideways with her left elbow resting on top of a low wooden table. The fixed piece of furniture had a center pole that extended down below ground. It was surrounded by a square concrete pit for seating.

A large completed jigsaw puzzle was sitting on top of the table, along with a glass of orange juice, a coffee cup, and a plated meal consisting of a burger and fries. Olivia was posing in front of a reflective window.

Olivia’s second snapshot was taken from a bit farther away at a different angle. In the caption of her post, the social media sensation celebrated completing the jigsaw puzzle, and she revealed that her camera was capable of taking underwater photos.

The former Miss Universe didn’t share the location of her vacation photos, but another snapshot in her Instagram stories revealed that her boyfriend was there with her; Christian’s reflection could be seen in the window behind Olivia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model and the NFL star made their relationship Instagram official last October.

A few of Olivia’s Instagram followers remarked that she looked like she was enjoying herself during her getaway with her beau.

“You look so happy!!!!” read one response to her post.

“Happy looks so good on you,” another fan wrote.

Other fans responded to Olivia’s post by using flattering adjectives to describe her.

“You are so hot, flawless, perfect, amazing, beautiful, sexy, gorgeous, stunning, pretty, and adorable,” wrote one admirer. “I love you so much. You are my goddess and my doll.”