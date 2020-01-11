Alexina Graham Goes Topless In A Thong & Huge Hat On Instagram

Alexina Graham shared a new photo set with her Instagram followers today. There were three pictures in total, all of which showed her rocking the same look. The images were in black-and-white, and the stunner went topless for the occasion, only wearing a thong and a huge hat.

The first picture was a close-up of the model. She was seen posing outdoors in a field. She placed her hat sideways on her head, and hunched her back. Alexina placed her hands on the edge of the brim and glanced at the camera with her lips slightly parted. The hat had thin dark stripes on the underside of the floppy brim.

The second photo showed the Victoria’s Secret Angel sitting on the ground. She posed with her left shoulder facing the camera, while her legs were mostly obscured by the high grass.

Alexina grabbed the brim of her hat with her left hand and placed her right hand across her chest. She gave a sultry look.

And finally, the third image emphasized her derriere. She stood up and crossed her arms in front of her while holding a flower in her hands. She faced her back to the camera and stood with her feet together. Thanks to her choice to only wear a thong, her booty was on display. Her hat seemed to be blowing in the wind, with the brim making a dramatic shape.

The photos were taken on a sunny day. The field that the model stood in was expansive, with mountains visible in the backdrop. The skies looked clear with no clouds.

The photographer was tagged in the captions. Their name is Andreas Ortner, and they are known for their fashion photography.

Fans took to the comments section to rave about the redhead.

“A perfect body and a beautiful woman,” gushed a follower.

“Shine bright like a diamond,” wrote a fan.

“This is so dope,” declared an admirer.

“Was it cold? It looks cold,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the bombshell shared another photo set of herself in a thong. An Instagram post from December 19 showed Alexina in a lingerie set. She sported a bra and matching bottoms. Those photos were also in black-and-white. They were taken inside a professional studio, and the model struck a couple of poses on the ground.

In the first image, she was in the Bambi pose. In the next, she sat up on her knees, with her hair blowing dramatically above her.