Blac Chyna Lives Out A Barbie Fantasy In Skintight Pink Dress

Blac Chyna wowed fans in her latest Fashion Nova post on Instagram, posing in a bubblegum pink short dress while sitting on top of a kid-size, toy Mercedes convertible wagon.

The model wore a long, sleeved, skintight dress that flaunted her bust and her hourglass figure. Blac Chyna put one hand on her hip, which only served to accentuate the frock’s short length and the star’s thighs. Her long, lean legs slid out from under the dress and across the toy convertible.

In posing with her legs outward, Blac Chyna’s 16.7 million followers could see her leg tattoos, one of which was an intricate flower design creeping up her leg, while another read “1988,” her birth year. She paired the ensemble with Barbie-pink pumps. The sky-blue backdrop made the various shades of pink in the photo pop.

Her eyebrows were shaped and arched; her lashes long and luxurious. Her cheeks were brushed and contoured with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. Her mouth was lined with a mocha-colored liner and was filled in with a nude shade. She put a bejeweled hand to her mouth in mock-surprise. She wore her hair long, straight, and platinum blond, and it tumbled down her back so low it disappeared from view.

The dress was emblazoned with the words “IT’S NOT ME IT’S YOU” across the chest. While the phrase, which appears to be written in the same font as the “Barbie” logo, may seem innocuous at first, those following Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s custody case may wonder if there is something deeper to the meaning.

As Inquisitr readers know, Rob recently filed for full custody of the former couple’s daughter, Dream, 3. He allegedly claimed that Blac Chyna’s parenting had become problematic and her behavior was rubbing off on Dream, who, according to the lawsuit, would act aggressively after coming home from her mother’s house. Rob also claimed that his daughter had begun “naked twerking” after seeing Blac Chyna do it.

He further stated that the reality star’s partying had gotten out of control, and she would spend $600 almost daily on alcohol and would do cocaine.

Blac Chyna responded to the lawsuit via her lawyer, Lynne Ciani. The attorney told Us Weekly:

“Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family.”