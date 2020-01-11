NBA Rumors: Knicks ‘Made An Inquiry’ About Potential Andre Drummond Trade, Per Shams Charania

The Detroit Pistons entered the 2019-20 NBA season with the hope of making a deep playoff run in the Kawhi Leonard-less Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, as of now, the Pistons continue to struggle on both ends of the floor and are currently sitting in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-25 record. With their inability to consistently win games, rumors are currently swirling that the Pistons might consider moving Andre Drummond before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline and undergo a rebuilding process.

One of the NBA teams who is currently being linked to Drummond is the New York Knicks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks “made an inquiry” with the Pistons regarding Drummond’s availability on the trade market.

“One team, I’m told, that has made an inquiry [on Drummond] are the Knicks,” Charania said, as quoted by Bleacher Report. “And the Knicks have seven draft picks over the next two years, including three first-rounders. They’re in no rush to get off any of those draft picks, including those first-round picks. That’s why there hasn’t been any traction or any imminency to those conversations.”

The Knicks would be a perfect trade partner for the Pistons, who, according to Charania, aren’t looking to take back long-term salary in the potential deal involving Drummond. Aside from having multiple expiring contracts on their roster, the Knicks also have a plethora of interesting trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. To acquire Drummond, the Knicks could offer a trade package including a young player and a future draft pick which would be very useful for the Pistons if they decide to finally undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Drummond would be an incredible addition to the Knicks, giving them an All-Star caliber player that they have been looking for since parting ways with Carmelo Anthony in the summer of 2017. Aside from being a quality rim protector, Drummond is also a very reliable scoring option and an incredible rebounder. This season, the 26-year-old center is averaging 17.8 points, 16.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.9 steals while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

However, despite his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, it remains a big question mark if Drummond should be the top trade target for the Knicks, especially knowing that they have a young and promising big man in Mitchell Robinson. Also, throwing away valuable trade assets for Drummond would be risky for the Knicks as the All-Star center could exercise his player option to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020.