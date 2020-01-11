WWE News: Current ‘Raw’ Champion Denies Rumors That A New Deal Has Been Signed

Despite what rumors are saying, this "Raw" champion hasn't signed anything in years.

When it comes to new deals and contracts in WWE, not all of that info is always made known to the public. A lot of reports get out there on wrestling dirt sheets and social media, but not all of the rumors are true. There has been speculation lately that current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has signed a new deal with WWE and will be with them for quite a long time, but the champ has already shot things down.

Over the past year, there have been numerous reports of superstars signing new deals or choosing to leave WWE, but a lot of that didn’t end up being true. With the creation of All Elite Wrestling, speculation has been running wild as the opportunity for wrestlers to jump ship has once again entered professional wrestling.

Reports have been flying around lately that Becky Lynch has signed a new deal with WWE and that she actually did it back before the end of 2019. That reported new contract will actually pay her $1 million per year and puts her in the top tier of women’s wrestler contracts around the world.

Well, it would if those reports were true. Lynch hopped on her official Twitter account on Friday to shoot the speculation down and let the fans know the full truth.

Report not true. Haven’t signed anything new in years. Deal coming up soon. https://t.co/tpqTzGNM0y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 10, 2020

While there appears to be no truth to the idea of Becky Lynch recently signing a new deal on WWE, the timing of the rumors is interesting. A little over a week ago, Lynch tweeted out something regarding her contract and how they’ll give you more when you remind them of needing a new deal.

It’s amazing what they’ll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon. More to say on Raw. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 30, 2019

The Monday Night Raw after this tweet is when she received her official match against Asuka. That match for the Raw Women’s Championship will take place at the Royal Rumble in a couple of weeks and it is something the fans have wanted for a long time too.

Lynch has held onto the Raw Women’s Championship since WrestleMania 35 when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event. While she may not have signed a new deal already, it is almost a certainty that WWE is going to lock her up with one when the time comes.

WWE

Becky Lynch is truly one of the best and most popular wrestlers in the entire world and WWE knows what it has in her. The current Raw Women’s Champion may not yet have signed a new contract, but she will likely receive virtually anything she wants when that time comes.