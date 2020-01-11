Ashley Graham Dances In Her Bra And Flaunts Huge Baby Bump In New Video While Applying Lipstick

Ashley Graham appeared to be having the time of her life as she filmed the bathroom selfie video posted to her Instagram page on Friday. In the clip, the mom-to-be danced to a song called “Baby Mama” while wearing a black bra with sheer panels and matching underwear.

At the start of the clip, Ashley shimmied her hips and flipped her hair before she strutted toward the camera. She then proceeded to whip out a pink shade of liquid lipstick from a group of tubes lodged in her bra before slathering the color onto her plump pout. Her dancing continued for a while as she turned to the side to do a quick twerk, showing off how large her baby bump has become.

Near the end of the video, she playfully placed her face very close to the camera as she continued putting on lipstick to the beat of the song.

The caption revealed that the lipsticks are from her “Never Enough” collaboration with Revlon. She also let fans know that she’s about to give birth very soon but didn’t disclose her due date.

The clip has been viewed over 1 million times as of this writing, and Ashley’s fans cheered her on from the comments section.

“I just love every single thing about this” one fan wrote.

“You’re just so damn cute and I’m so happy for you!” a second added.

She also got praise for being a beacon for body positivity.

“So happy for you!” a third admirer wrote. “As an eating disorder and body image therapist-I so appreciate how good an example you are for people struggling to love their bodies.”

“I love how confident and comfortably beautiful you feel in your baby mama body!” a fourth commented. “I truly admire it and wish I had the same sense of self-love during this beautiful time of my life. Thank you for being so real, I love seeing it as beautiful through your love of self.”

This is hardly the first time that Ashley has danced while pregnant in a video on her Instagram page. In a previous clip, she twerked while wearing a ruched floral print dress while backstage during an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. During the brief video, she also poked fun at the way her bump looked in the dress.

The upload proved popular with fans, as it’s been viewed almost 5 million times, with more than 5,000 people commenting on it.