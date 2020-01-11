Angela Simmons Crouches In Colorful Leggings On Instagram

Angela Simmons shared a new Instagram post with her fans today. She was seen sporting a colorful pair of leggings while crouching on a wooden box.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star was seen posing inside a gym. Her outfit included a neon yellow jacket and multi-colored pants. She didn’t wear any shoes, instead opting for lime green socks. The leggings were arguably the most eye-catching part of her look. It was white with colorful dots throughout. There was also a black stripe along her thighs which featured extra-large dots. Some of the prominent colors included blue, yellow, and pink.

Meanwhile, Angela wore a matching sports bra under her top. Although it was mostly obscured in the shot, it was possible to see that the front of it had criss-cross accents. Her cleavage peeked through.

The jacket had a half-zipper in the front, which she left all the way down. There was a front pocket too. The reality TV star pushed up the sleeves and revealed her smart watch on her right wrist.

Angela balanced on her toes and bent her knees out to her sides. She left her hands hanging in front of her with her hands balled into fists.

The stunner wore her hair down in a right side part. She brushed her locks in front of her right shoulder. It was long, and reached inches past her elbows.

It didn’t look like Angela wore any makeup. She tilted her head to the right and gave a pout.

Fans stopped by the comments section to share their thoughts on the new picture.

“Cute and athletic,” wrote a follower.

“Since when u be showing ya cute socks,” said an admirer.

“Keep Going!I need you as my gym partner,” encouraged a fan.

“You look 24 without the make up,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

Considering that Angela is 32-years-old, this is a compliment. While she sometimes shares pictures of her natural look, she often rocks elaborate makeup, which can include fake lashes.

In addition, the beauty shared another Instagram update on October 25. She showed off her toned body in workout gear again. Except this time, she stood in front of a wall-to-floor mirror for a selfie. She lifted her cropped jacket with her hand and revealed her purple-and-black sports bra underneath. Her leggings were skintight and light blue. They had a capri cut. Angela completed her outfit with blue sneakers with orange laces. She smiled widely for the shot.