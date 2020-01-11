‘Remember The Titans’ Actor Ethan Suplee’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos Shock Social Media

Ethan Suplee has been in the entertainment industry for 26 years, but he’s mostly known for being “that guy from that thing.” He’s one of those actors most people recognize but aren’t quite sure of his name or where they might remember him from. Some of the biggest credits on Ethan’s resume include Remember the Titans, My Name is Earl, Boy Meets World, and The Wolf of Wall Street. But Ethan is making headlines today for his massive weight loss transformation, which has been in the works for years. According to E! News, Ethan has lost and gained “at least 1,000 pounds” combined since his weight loss and health struggle began.

Ethan admitted to weighing 500 pounds at one point, and landed at all points on the scale including 300 and 220 pounds, which he said made him feel “too thin.” The premiere of the actor’s new podcast American Glutton is what has gotten people talking, but those that follow Ethan on social media have known about his incredible transformation for quite some time now. He didn’t just drop serious poundage — he also bulked up, causing many of his followers to dub him a “beast.” The 43-year-old’s transformation was so drastic that he is almost unrecognizable.

In the new podcast, Ethan remembered being put on his first diet at the age of 5.

“I guess the first diet I was ever on, I was 5-years-old. I had not thought about food really other than enjoying food up until that point. I went to visit my grandparents in Vermont and they were kind of shocked at the state of me,” he remembered.

Now that before and after photos of Ethan have gone viral, social media users have been lighting up Instagram and Twitter, expressing their shock over the actor’s transformation.

“[How] the f**k did not ONE PERSON talk about Ethan Suplee completely changing his diet, working out and becoming a beast? that’s insane. what a lad man. bravo to him,” one user tweeted alongside the star’s photos.

“When did Ethan Suplee turn into the Gypsy King?!? It’s been incredible seeing his fitness journey over the years but DUDE. So so stoked for him!” another shared.

“I cannot get over Ethan Suplee’s transformation,” a third added.

After the actor shared that his goal for 2020 is to develop some killer abs, he asked his followers what their fitness goals were for the new year. Hundreds of followers filled the comments section on his new post congratulating him on his transformation, as others shared their hope for the new year.

Upcoming projects for Ethan include The Hunt and Gossamer Folds. It’s unknown if he will reprise his role as Willam in Mallrats 2, which was recently confirmed by Kevin Smith.