Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Open Up About Who They Hope Their Daughters Will Be

'Today Show' pals Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie hope to raise strong and kind daughters.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, two of the co-hosts of the Today Show, were recently featured in InStyle Magazine’s “Bada** Women” issue. Having a part of this honor inspired the two journalists to reflect upon their lives and share what they feel were some of their both badass moments in their lives thus far. Both Guthrie and Kotb hope to raise their young daughters to be kind and confident when they get older, according to Today.

It was pretty easy for Kotb to pinpoint her two most bada** moments, both of which occurred fairly recently. These specific moments for her was when she decided to adopt her two daughters Haley and Hope. Kotb was in her fifties when she adopted both of her daughters. Haley is now 2-years-old while Hope is still an infant. After breast cancer treatments she endured earlier on in life left her unable to conceive on her own, Kotb still longed for kids but didn’t know if it would ever be in the cards for her. Adoption allowed her to achieve what she once thought was never possible. Now she and her fiancee Joel Schiffman are parents to two children.

“I’ve done two bada** things in my life — Haley and Hope. I’m in my 50s. Becoming a mom was a moment that I thought had passed for me, but I got to reach back in time and grab it,” Kotb recalled of her adoption process.

In terms of who Kotb wants her daughters to be one day, she can closely relate with her close friend Guthrie who also has a young daughter. Guthrie’s daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman is 5-years-old. She is also the mother to little 3-year-old Charles Max.

“We want strong kids, but we also want them to have vulnerability. I don’t want my daughters to always go busting through doors to get what they want. I see the power in them, though. They’re determined. I mean, get out of their way, man,” Kotb said of her kids.

After former Today Show staple Matt Lauer was fired due to sexual misconduct in 2017, Guthrie and Kotb joined together to replace him. Their immediate bond was clearly evident to all those who watched them during the show’s early morning opening hours. There was no question that the two worked well together and were able to seamlessly fill the segments in which Lauer was now missing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kotb is recently engaged and intends to get married in 2020.